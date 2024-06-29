Kinnaird College celebrates Int’l Olympic Day

Lahore - Kinnaird College for Women Lahore has celebrated International Olympic Day with great enthusiasm and a strong display of sportsmanship. The event highlighted the college’s dedication to promoting sports, physical fitness, and fostering a spirit of healthy competition among its students. The day featured a series of volleyball, basketball, hockey, and tennis matches, where talented athletes showcased their skills and sportsmanship. Kinnaird College Principal Prof Dr Iram Anjum emphasized that the celebration of International Olympic Day underscored the values of fair play, respect, and friendship embodied by the Olympic spirit. She noted that the event provided a platform for students to demonstrate their sporting talents and celebrate the joy of sportsmanship.

Dr. Ammara Rubab, Head of the Sports Department of Kinnaird College, expressed pride in the achievements of the college athletes. She highlighted the role of sports in promoting physical and mental well-being among students and reiterated the department’s commitment to providing opportunities for sporting development.