KMU decentralises exams

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced a significant change to enhance the transparency and efficiency of examinations for its BS Nursing and Allied Health Sciences programs.

Based on recommendations from the Academic Council and Syndicate, KMU will now conduct final exams at designated exam cells under the supervision of Directors from KMU’s constituent institutes across five regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Regional directors from KMU-IHS Swat, KMU-IHS Islamabad, KMU-IHS Kohat, KMU-IHS Hazara, and the main campus in Peshawar will coordinate the examination process. Their responsibilities will include paper setting, conducting theory, OSPE/OSCE, and result compilation.

A core committee with Director Academic & Admission, Registrar KMU Inam Ullah, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Director QEC Dr. Asiyah Bukhari, Dr. Sheraz, Dr. Maria Ishaq, Muhammad Islam Addl. Director Academics, and Sahir Atiq Deputy Director Academics has been established to identify clear mechanisms for the smooth implementation of decentralisation of exams.

A further Review & Monitoring Committee with members from the Institute of Health Professions Education and Research, including Dr. Brekhna Jamil, Dr. Noushad, Dr. Humaira, Dr. Adnan, Usman Iqbal, Deputy Treasurer, Tayyab Deputy Director Affiliation, and Shehzad Khan Deputy Director IT, shall work in close collaboration with the Regional Cells Directors to standardise the examination process.

and uphold the highest standards of academic integrity.