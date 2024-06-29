Saturday, June 29, 2024
KP Health Dept lifts ban on MTI

June 29, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has decided to lift the ban on the decisions of the Board of Governors of the Medical Teaching Institution.

A formal letter has been issued by the Health Department to the chairmen of the Board of Governors of all MTIs. On March 8, the Chief Minister had banned the Board of Governors of Medical Teaching Institutions from taking important decisions.

As a result of the formation of new boards, the ban on taking important decisions has been removed. The relevant boards have been formally given back the authority to make important decisions.

