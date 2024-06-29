Saturday, June 29, 2024
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37km long Dir Motorway

June 29, 2024
PESHAWAR    -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (KPHA) has sought Expression of Interest (EOI) for construction of 29.37 kilometres long Dir Motorway, starting from Chakdara to Rabat.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, the KPHA through its vision to make district Dir a world class region, prepared the proposal for development of the Dir Motorway in continuation of Swat motorway.

The proposed Dir Motorway corridor is situated along the National Highway N-45 in the Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The total length of the project is 29.37km from Chakdara to Rabat, including two tunnels one is 635 meter long (twin) and other is 6.32 km (single).

The KPHA intends to undertake the project through Pubic Private Partnership (PPP) wherein the private party will be responsible to design, finance, develop, construct, insure, operate, manage, improve, maintain Dir motorway throughout the concession period and transfer the project to PKHA on completion of concession period.

The KPHA shall provide land for construction of the project free from encumbrances and may provide other support.

EOI is solicited from well reputed domestic as well as international firms, joint ventures and consortia having experience and capability of financing, designing construction, operating and maintaining highway-motorway projects in accordance with the evaluation criteria.

Last date for submission of Pre-Qualification documents is August 21, 2024 and forms can be obtained from office of Project Director Provincial Expressways Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

