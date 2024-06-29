Limits Club wins basketball title in Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival

LAHORE - Limits Basketball Club defeated National Club 8-6 to win the 3x3 basketball event title in the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival that being held under the supervision of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi. Zoha Irfan, Laiba Marza, Rabia Abbasi, and Laiba Tabrez showcased outstanding performance. Laiba Marza was awarded the “Girls of the Tournament,” while Faiha Tariq was honored as the Emerging Player. In the match for the third position, KMA College defeated Government Degree Girls College Lines Area 9-5 points. Special guest Assistant Commissioner Arambagh Muntaha Azhar distributed cash prizes, trophies and medals among the players. Director Sports CSR Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

In the boys’ event, in the first match, Osman Club defeated Arambagh Club in the tournament’s favorite team, 43-38 points while in the second match, DJ Spinner defeated Sol Tigers 33-30 points.

In these matches, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, Naeem Ahmed, and Arosa Turner acted as referees, while Muhammad Osman, Zaima Khatoon, and Raj Kumar Lakhwani served as technical officials.

All arrangements have been completed for the cycling race in the festival, which will end at the Commissioner’s office at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. At the end of the race, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi will distribute prizes.