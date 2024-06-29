LMC budget approved for fiscal year 2024-25

LARKANA - Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Mayor Advocate Anwar Ali Lohar on Thursday chaired a meeting in which the budget of LMC for the fiscal year 2024-25 has been approved by consensus.

The Chairman of the Finance Committee Muhammad Qasim Brohi presented the budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25 and said that in the total budget of 3 billion, 17 crore, 46 lakh, 65 thousand, 720 rupees. In which 10 crore, 68 lakh, 10 thousand, 330 rupees has saving in shown in figures.

According to the figures given in the budget, the opening balance of the municipal corporation on July 1, 2024 will be 11 crore, 80 lakh, 13 thousand, 501 rupees. The share of the total income of the next financial year is 3 billion, 5 crore, 66 lakh, 52 thousand, 219 rupees. While the total cost will be 3 billion, 6 crore, 78 lakh, 55 thousand, 390 rupees. Similarly, the closing balance of the municipal corporation on 30 June 2025 will be 10 crore, 68 lakh, 10 thousand, 330 rupees.

One billion, 19 crore, 95 lakh, 60 thousand, 942 rupees have been set aside for the payment of salaries in the budget of the new financial year. While 36 crores have been kept for pension, gratuity, financial support. 73 crores, 99 lakhs, 55 thousand rupees have been reserved for other expenses. 9 crores, 26 lakh rupees for payment of utility bills, 10 lakh rupees for mandatory government payments, 1 crore rupees for payment of previous years’ bills, 2 crores, 38 lakhs, 48 thousand, 932 rupees for street lights and other running works are specified 12 crores, 30 lakh rupees for maintenance development works, one crore, 79 lakhs, 20 thousand, 516 rupees for ongoing development works, 50 crore rupees for new development works have been set aside. 10 crore rupees for lighting of 20 Union Committees of Larkana city, 15 crore rupees for oil of disposal generators and 1 crore, 50 lakh rupees have been kept for other maintenance works. 9 crore, 22 lakh rupees have been earmarked for scholarships of poor students, press club assistance, welfare of minorities, women, transgenders and other works. On this occasion, all the members raised their hands and approved the budget.

Mayor of Larkana Municipal Corporation Anwar Ali Lahar said that we are making maximum efforts to make Larkana city beautiful. Under the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other PPP leaders, the work of cleanliness in the city is going well. Lighting, road works are also going on from next month, 12 lakh rupees will be given to each UC monthly, so that Larkana can be made even more beautiful and clean. He further said that the remaining money of salaries and pensions of municipal employees has been cleared. He said that the remaining deficiencies will be completed. The members of the municipal corporation should cooperate.

Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Shaikh said that it is our responsibility to provide roofs to the municipal employees. PPP leader Khair Mohammad Sheikh said that on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, every UC chairman and vice chairman of Larkana city have been appointed for development work. But we are trying to get more funds from the Sindh government for Larkana so that the problems can be solved. UC Chairman Muhammad Ibrahim Kosi said that solar lights should be provided in all union committees. A fire station should be established in the city.

He said that the performance of the municipal corporation is better, now the rain water on the city roads is also drained quickly. Addressing the meeting, the members presented their suggestions to improve the budget.