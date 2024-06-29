Saturday, June 29, 2024
Man gets 14-year jail on kidnapping, raping teenage girl in Khanewal

Staff Reporter
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL   -   The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Majid Hussain Gadi sentenced a man to fourteen-year rigorous imprisonment on charge of kidnapping and raping a teenage girl. According to the prosecution, accused Shahzad kidnapped a seventeen-year-old girl last year and a case was registered against him with Kohna police station Khanewal under section 365B/376 PPC. The rape victim has thanked the courts and the system of justice and prayed for all those involved in the process of extending justice to her.

Staff Reporter

