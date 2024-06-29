Saturday, June 29, 2024
Mayor Wahab opens special recreational facilities at Safari Park

Our Staff Reporter
June 29, 2024
KARACHI    -   Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday inaugurated the special recreational facilities, Amusement Multi-Adventure and Junior Multi-Adventure Challenge Course, at Safari Park.  Talking to the media after the inauguration, he reiterated the promise to restore Karachi’s vibrancy. Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other elected representatives and officials were also present on this occasion. Murtaza highlighted the improvements seen in the park and the revival of previously closed spaces. During holidays, the park will be bustling.

He mentioned that these projects will provide modern recreational facilities for both children and adults, operated under public-private partnership. Children aged 8 to 15 will have access to multi-adventure amusement facilities, and there is also a Dino Park at the Safari Park, he said.

He said that we have introduced a zip line in Safari Park along with the Dino Park and aim to provide more affordable and quality recreational facilities to Karachi’s citizens. Murtaza clarified that the Quaid-e-Azam Park in Gulshan-e-Hadeed is not under KMC but belongs to the Steel Mills.  He reminisced about visiting Aladdin Water Park in his childhood, which was demolished following an order by former Chief Justice Gulzar. The empty land of Aladdin Park will be used to construct a new city council hall, and they plan to turn the barren land into a beautiful, green park, he said.

Mayor Karachi said we have sufficient dumpers to clear waste from drains, and the cleaning work was delayed due to technical reasons and tender delays. If tenders were not issued, he would have been blamed as well. The decision to allocate land to DHA Hawksbay for martyrs’ families is still pending in the cabinet. He noted that KMC has taken control of Askari Park, now named Kashmir Park, which generates an annual income of Rs 290 million.The Mayor assured that recreational sites in Karachi belong to the public.

