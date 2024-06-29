Minaa Zainab achieves international golf referee qualification

LAHORE - Minaa Zainab of the Punjab Golf Association has successfully qualified as an international golf referee through the Tournament Administrator and Golf Referee Activity held at the Royal Selangor Golf Club in Malaysia.This event brought together participants from countries including Malaysia, China, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Pakistan. Minaa Zainab, a dedicated lawyer with a passion for golf, now possesses the essential skills and standards required to serve as a qualified tournament referee in national golf championships. Her achievement marks a significant milestone, as she was the only female representative from Pakistan to complete this qualification process.Alongside Minaa Zainab, four male participants from Pakistan also qualified: Malik Kamran of the Pakistan Golf Federation, Col Tahir Ayub and Maj Ismael Rao of Rawalpindi Golf Club, and Omer Zia of Lahore Gymkhana. This group now has a comprehensive understanding of managing golf competitions, ensuring that they are well-equipped to contribute to the sport at a high level.