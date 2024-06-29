Monitoring teams formed to collect outstanding dues: IESCO 

ISLAMABAD - n the instructions of Chief Executive IESCO Dr. Amjad Khan, Saturday and Sunday will be observed as Recovery Day in all operation circles. Special monitoring teams have been formed for all operation circles Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. IESCO Field Offices will remain open on Saturday and Sunday for collection of electricity bills from defaulters and no pressure will be tolerated in this regard. IESCO Chief Executive, requested the consumers to exercise moral and national responsibility and ensure timely payment of electricity bills to avoid the hassle of meter disconnection. And if for some reason the customers do not receive their electricity bills, they can get duplicate bills from IESCO’s official website address www.iesco.com.pk, concerned SDO Office, Revenue Office or Customer Services Centers.