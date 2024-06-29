'Most amazing feeling in the world': Gayle on T20 World Cup glory ahead of final

ICC Men's T20 World Cup ambassador and two-time tournament winner Chris Gayle has described both occasions of lifting the trophy among his life's "most special experiences" ahead of India's meeting with South Africa for 2024 accolades.

Reflecting in his own achievements as a key member of the West Indies side to lift the trophy in 2012 and 2016, the destructive opening batter shed light on the euphoria of final wins over Sri Lanka and England respectively.

The man known as the Universe Boss also indicated the West Indies side commemorated both tournament victories with rings, and the 44-year-old revealed his plans to pass down the keepsakes to his future generations.

"I have so many treasured items from my career but my two rings for winning (T20) World Cups are the standouts," Gayle began.

"They are like Super Bowl rings, almost physical proof that you have climbed to the top of the mountain and become champions of the world.

"When she’s older, I will give both of my rings – for being part of the West Indies sides that won the T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016 – to my daughter and I can’t wait for that moment.

"I will tell her to keep one, and then pass the other one down to my future grandchildren, and I’m so proud to keep them in our family for generations.

"I promise the winners, it’s the most amazing feeling in the world."

Saturday's final pits two undefeated teams in Barbados, with India seeking to reclaim the trophy they last won in the inaugural 2007 edition, and South Africa looking to etch their name on a senior World Cup trophy for the first time.

Looking ahead to the match at Kensington Oval, Gayle finds it tough to split the two sides.

“It is going to be so hard to call – with two teams who have played clean and aggressive cricket throughout the tournament," he said.

“We have a final fit for the occasion."

As for who could shine in Saturday's final, Gayle picked out Jasprit Bumrah as a potential point of difference for India against South Africa's batting line-up.

The quick bowler has claimed 13 wickets in his seven outings at an almost unthinkable T20 economy of 4.12, and comes off a spell of 2/12 (2.4) against England in their semi-final victory in Guyana.

While the right-armer holds the key, Gayle had earmarked South Africa as potential winners ahead of the tournament, and a victory over a world-class bowler and team would make a maiden senior tournament win that little bit sweeter.

“India are going to be so hard to beat. They bat so deep and in Jasprit Bumrah, have a world-class death bowler who can break the hearts of the opponents," Gayle noted.