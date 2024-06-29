Opposition protests outside Punjab Assembly after suspension of 11 members

The opposition members staged a protest outside the building as they were stopped from entering the premises and chanted slogans against the government.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan had promised to protect the prestige and honour of the House after the mayhem witnessed during Friday’s session when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz delivered a speech after approval of next fiscal year’s budget.

Security staff, who were assisted by a large contingent of police, had blocked the entrance and checked the vehicles entering the compound to stop those members whose membership has been suspended or barred from attending the ongoing session.

Leader of Opposition Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar criticised the speaker over what, he called, his illegal actions and said he should have suspended 107 members – the total strength of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in the – instead of just 11.

Meanwhile, the speaker has also stopped another 15 members from participating in the assembly proceedings besides ordering to withdraw the privileges enjoyed by Bhachar, including the official car.

IT’S ASSEMBLY, NOT CONTAINER

Addressing a press conference, Malik Ahmad promised to maintain decorum in the House, wondering how the business could be conducted amidst the actions of morally depraved people.

Those responsible for damaging the House were sitting in the assembly, he told reporters and added that abusive language had been used during his presence.

He was referring to the mayhem created by the opposition – comprising independently elected PTI members who chose the SIC as an umbrella after the February 8 elections – on Friday when Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was delivering her closing speech after the passage of provincial budget.

Previously, the protest was limited to noise, but the things had worsened to the use of abusive language and insulting the family members of rivals, Malik said.

“It is neither a public gathering venue nor a container,” he remarked and promised to protect the honour of , saying he had taken oath under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The ability to digest the actions of opposition had reached its limit, Malik said and announced formation of an ethics committee which, he explained, would determine the words used by different SIC members, so that an appropriate response could be given.

Malik mentioned that some SIC members were barred from taking part in the House proceedings and noted the authority he enjoyed as a speaker, empowering to take such actions.

He was talking about his decision under which the membership of 11 members has been suspended while 15 others can’t attend the assembly session.

The speaker regretted the response given by the opposition despite the efforts made to promote dialogue culture and remarked that he could never commit any excesses against anyone.