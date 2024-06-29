PA speaker suspends 11 SIC MPAs for interrupting CM during budget speech

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday suspended the Assembly membership of 11 opposition members for using indecent and unparliamentary language during the speech of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the House. Subsequently, the speaker banned the entry of these members into the House for 15 sittings of the Assembly. In his written order, the speaker declared that opposition members violated the sanctity of the House by using abusive and unparliamentary language.

The suspended members include Zulfiqar Ali, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Atif, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mahmood, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz Shafi, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Amir, Usama Asghar Ali Gujar, and Asad Abbas. All these suspended members belong to the Sunni Ittehad Council. The trouble started when opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed sought permission to present a cut motion during the passage of supplementary budget and the speaker refused to oblige him. He reminded the chair of the Assembly rules to establish his right to speak on the cut motion, but to no avail. Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman angrily responded to Rana Aftab saying: “When it came to discussing the issue of salaries, you didn’t remember the rules. The minister also accused the speaker of showering his favors on opposition members.

“You favor the opposition a lot; they can speak on any point of order they wish,” Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said addressing the speaker, adding that the opposition dictates to the Speaker. “I did not talk about salaries but about the constitutional authority of the House,” responded Rana Aftab Ahmed.”Politicians live for ideology, not for salaries,” he added. In the middle of these arguments, the speaker gave the floor to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to address the assembly members. Around two dozen opposition members moved towards the Speaker’s daice and the treasury benches during her speech. When opposition members tried to approach the Chief Minister’s podium, government members blocked their way.

The opposition members tore apart budget papers and hurled them towards the treasury benches. They also resorted to loud sloganeering making it difficult to hear the chief minister’s speech. The hullaballoo continued throughout the CM’s speech as the speaker failed to restore order in the House. During her speech, Maryam Nawaz also took jibes at the opposition members reminding them of their poor performance during their last tenure in Punjab. After the conclusion of the chief minister’s speech, the speaker postponed the approval of the supplementary budget, and the session was adjourned until Saturday at 2 pm. “I tried to run the house in a better manner, but the Opposition took undue advantage of it” said Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan. He further stated: “I will fully utilize my power to maintain order in the house from now on”.