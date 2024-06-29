Pak, China varsities to build joint lab on carbon neutral environmental remediation

ISLAMABAD - China Jiliang University and Quaid-i-Azam University have signed an agreement to establish a joint laboratory for carbon neutral environmental remediation technologies.

In 2021, the Chinese government promised to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and Pakistan intends to set a cumulative ambitious conditional target of an overall 50% reduction of its projected emissions by 2030 according to UNDP.

In the future, in this laboratory, according to China Economic Net (CEN), Chinese and Pakistani researchers will jointly develop low carbon or carbon-negative pollution control and environmental remediation materials and technologies, to achieve carbon neutrality in the field of environmental governance and remediation.

There has been long-term scientific research cooperation between the College of Energy Environment and Safety Engineering & College of Carbon Metrology, China Jiliang University and the Department of Environmental Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University.

In recent years, the two sides have progressed together on the application of biochar, a carbon-negative remediation material, in soil remediation, wastewater treatment, etc. through bilateral exchanges and academic cooperation.

China Jiliang University and Quaid-i-Azam University have done a series of joint research on environmental remediation in recent years.