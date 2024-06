Pakistan’s Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza reach Asian Jr Squash C’ships finals

Lahore - Pakistani players Sohail Adnan, Huzaifa Shahid, Abdullah Nawaz and Hamza Khan have reached the finals of the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship. In the boys U-13 semifinals, Sohail Adnan (Pak) beat Mohammad Iffat Zulkifli (MAS) by 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 whereas Huzaifa Shahid (Pak) beat Julius Tan (MAS) by 11-2, 11-8, 11-5. In the boys U-15 semifinals, Muhammad Raziq Puttra (MAS) beat Abdullah Zaman (Pak) by 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 whereas Shiven Agarwal (IND) beat Nouman Khan (Pak) by 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-0. In the boys U-17 semifinals, Abdullah Nawaz (Pak) beat AltamisAqhar (MAS) by 11-4, 14-12, 11-6 whereas, Nikhelswar (MAS) beat Azaan Ali (Pak) by 11-6, 11-6, 11-8. In the boys U-19 semifinals, Hamza Khan (Pak) beat Muhammad Ammad (Pak) by 11-6, 11-5, 11-0 whereas Harith Danial (MAS) beat Jooyoung NA (KOR) 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10. In the girls U-13 semifinals, Aadya Budhia (IND) beat Chiu Hau (HKG) by 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 whereas, Goushika (IND) beat Maisarah Mohd (MAS) by 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.In the girls U-15 semifinals, Harleein Tan (MAS) beat Yek Rui Jean (MAS) by 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, whereas, Lo Pui Yin Chloe (HKG) beat Ooi Wen Min (MAS) by 11-7, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7. In the girls U-17 semifinals, Enna Wong (HKG) beat Doyce Lee (MAS) by 11-9, 11-7, 11-5 whereas, Tang Helen (HKG) beat Whitney Isabelle (MAS) by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 15-13.In the girls U-19 semifinals, Thanussa Uthrian (MAS) beat Leung Ka (HKG) by 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6 whereas, Akari Midorikawa (JPN) beat Goh Zhe (MAS) by 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 3-11, 11-8.