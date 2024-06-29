Russia went through a radical transition in 1917, eschewing its monarchical past and embracing a socialist future. The Bolsheviks took control and established the Soviet Union during the October Revolution, after the February Revolution overthrew the Romanov monarchy. Wide-ranging effects of this twofold revolution included the altering of international relations and the inspiration of socialist movements around the world. The legacy of the Russian Revolution is still present in political and social debate, acting as a potent reminder of humanity’s pursuit of justice, equality, and freedom. We consider this important historical event now and recognize its significant influence on contemporary history. The Russian Revolution’s legacy inspires Pakistan’s ongoing struggle for social justice, equality, and democratic governance. It reminds us of the power of collective action and the importance of addressing economic and political inequalities. As Pakistan navigates its own democratic journey, the Russian Revolution’s centennial serves as a timely reminder of the need for continued progress towards a more equitable society.