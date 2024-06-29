Police arrest several accused, recover weapons

PESHAWAR - The capital city police have conducted an operation in Faqirabad circle, arresting several accused and recovering modern automatic weapons.

According to police spokesman Station House Officer (SHO) Pahari Pura Police Station Aqib Khan led the operation conducted under the supervision of ASP Faqirabad Circle Muhammad Aleem.

Giving details, he said that SHO Pahari Pura signaled a suspicious vehicle carrying armed individuals to stop. When the vehicle stopped, the suspects interfered with the police work and issued threats during the checking.

The police arrested the accused suspects including Nassem, Muaz, Jabran, and Siddique, who are involved in murder, attempted murder, land grabbing, and other serious cases.

During the operation, the police recovered one Kalashnikov, one G3 rifle, and multiple rounds of ammunition. They also seized a bulletproof vehicle, which, according to initial information, does not have an NOC. Further investigation is ongoing.

Drug peddler held, hashish seized

Dera police, during the operation on Friday, arrested the drug peddler and recovered hashish and ice from his possession in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, a police team led by Sheikh Muhammad Bilal SHO Shaheed Nawab Khan police station conducted the operation, arrested the drug peddler Hazrat Ali, son of Allah Nawaz, a resident of Rehmani Khel, and recovered 1010 grams of hashish and 72 grams of ice from his possession.

ASF foils heroin smuggling attempt

The Airport Security Force (ASF) intercepted a heroin smuggling attempt at Peshawar Airport on Friday, leading to the arrest of an accused individual.

Officials reported that ASF personnel conducted a search of the baggage belonging to a passenger identified as Habib, who was boarding a private airline flight to Doha.

During the inspection, ASF discovered 748 grams of heroin concealed inside shoes, with an estimated value in the millions on the international market.

The ASF immediately offloaded and apprehended the accused, who was subsequently handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the recovered drugs for further legal proceedings.