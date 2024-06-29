PPAF signs Rs183m agreement to enhance education in Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan

KARACHI - The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has signed grant agreements amounting to PKR 183 million with three key organisations in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan under its Continued School Support Project (CSSP). This funding will bolster 54 schools spread across seven districts includingTharparkar, Badin, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, and Ghizar, according to a communique here on Friday. The initiative aims to sustain operations in 40 existing schools managed by Indus Resource Centre (IRC), Baanhn Beli (BB), Badin Rural Development Society (BRDS), and Mountain Institute of Education and Development (MIED). Additionally, MIED will oversee 14 new schools in Ghizar. Over the next 36 months, the project aims to contribute to SDG4 by enrolling 11,500 students, ensuring that 40% of them, specifically girls, have access to quality education. Under CSSP, PPAF’s support includes the provision of teaching and non-teaching staff, capacity building for teachers and school management committees, classroom renovation and repairs, and the supply of furniture and teaching aids. Furthermore, the project encompasses initiatives such as transportation for teachers and girl students, health and hygiene awareness sessions, sports activities, tree plantation drives, and educational visits. Nadir Gul Barech, CEO, PPAF, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to education, he said, “PPAF’s initiatives have positively impacted over 400,000 students in rural and marginalised areas of Pakistan, including 10,000 blind and deaf children.