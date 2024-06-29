Price of Negligence

The school bus accident in Swat, which claimed the life of one child and left 40 others injured, highlights a larger problem. The roads in the Northern areas are poorly maintained, and widening projects are perpetually delayed. Locals noted that other accidents have occurred at the same spot due to the road’s narrow and dangerous conditions. Pakistan’s mountainous north receives tourist transport in addition to local commuters on a daily basis. Complete negligence in maintaining roads is criminal, and district governments need to do a better job.

Additionally, allowing bad drivers on the roads, especially those transporting children to and from schools, is another display of criminal negligence. The driver involved in the Swat incident had been involved in a previous fatal accident where many children died and others were injured. Despite this, his license was not revoked, and he was not punished. Attributing accidents to fate without holding the actual culprits accountable is dangerous. Careless drivers cannot be entrusted with the safety of children. Such drivers should serve jail time, and their employers must be made to pay substantial compensation to the families who suffered losses.

It would be a travesty if the driver remains free and is given another vehicle to drive. Local administration must take necessary measures. Accidents in hilly areas are common, but identifying and addressing the causes can help reduce deadly incidents. We lack a strong culture of road safety education, but criminalizing road safety violations and canceling licenses for drivers who frequently neglect the rules will increase accountability. It is time to scrutinize lifetime licenses and ensure access to licenses is contingent on proper driving tests.