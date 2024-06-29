PSX loses 83 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX on Friday shed 83.29 points, a slight negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 78,444.96 points against 78,528.25 points on the last working day. A total of 347,671,672 shares were traded during the day as compared to 283,542,503 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.899 billion against Rs11.067 billion on the last trading day. Around 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 189 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 76 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were PTCL with 70,992,434 shares at Rs12.01 per share, K-Electric Limited with 18,700,951 shares at Rs4.63 per share WorldCall Telecom with 13,191,366 shares at Rs1.26 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs227.25 per share price, closing at Rs7,154.17, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs114.87 rise in its per share price to Rs1,482.14. Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs56.95 per share closing at Rs7,593.05, followed by Thai Ltd with a Rs11.60 decline to close at Rs483.34.