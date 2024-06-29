Saturday, June 29, 2024
PTI founder’s release poses no threat to Govt: Khawaja Asif

PTI founder's release poses no threat to Govt: Khawaja Asif
Web Desk
2:29 PM | June 29, 2024
Khawaja Asif has said that the PTI founder’s release poses no threat to the government.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister said, ups and downs are part of politics and should be resolved politically. “We are ready for talks even today,” he said.

In an interview to the BBC, defence minister said that the ‘Operation Azm-e-Istehkam’ is the necessity of the government not the military. “This operation will overcome security threat to the China’s projects in Pakistan.

 He said, there is no pressure from China for the operation but having pressure to resume investment.

Khawaja Asif confirmed in the interview that Pakistan has conducted raids within Afghanistan’s border limits and will continue to do so in future. “People from Afghan territory conducting attacks in Pakistan, so we will not offer them cake and pastry,” he said.

