Saturday, June 29, 2024
PTI rejects resignation of Omar Ayub as secy gen

PTI rejects resignation of Omar Ayub as secy gen
Imran Mukhtar
June 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Parliamentary Party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday expressed complete confidence in Omar Ayub Khan as Secretary General, unanimously resolving that his resignation may not be accepted.

The development comes a day after PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub had resigned from his party positions following reports that there were rifts with party ranks. The Parliamentary Party in a meeting unanimously passed a resolution, urging that Omar should continue working on the party position. “The Parliamentary Party unanimously resolves that his resignation may not be accepted and he may be directed to continue as secretary general of the party,” the resolution reads. The meeting also strongly refuted media reports about formation of a so-called “forward bloc” within PTI ranks.

Imran Mukhtar

