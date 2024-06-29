Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leading in Iran's presidential elections

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian leading in Iran's presidential elections
Anadolu
11:39 AM | June 29, 2024
International

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is leading in Iran's snap election held after late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash last month.

Pezeshkian is at 42.3%, according to a spokesman from the country's election headquarters, who said candidate Saeed Jalili is following in the four-candidate race with 39.5% with over 14 million votes counted since ballot boxes were opened at midnight.

The other two candidates are Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

For a candidate to be elected in the first round, they need to receive more than 50% of the votes.

If no candidate exceeds this threshold in the first round, a runoff election will be held on July 5.​​​​​​​

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1719638463.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024