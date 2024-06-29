Rs54m fine imposed on smog contributing vehicles in Punjab

MULTAN - Around 31,000 transport vehicles were issued penalty tickets worth Rs54 million across Punjab in a month long drive that was still ongoing against vehicles that emit smoke and contribute to smog.

The province-wide crackdown was launched early June on the orders of Faisal Sultan, Secretary Regional Transport Punjab, also resulted in the arrest of 40 drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles, while 7,413 such vehicles were impounded by police.

Moreover, another 31,453 vehicles that were polluting the cities and 4,470 vehicles operating without fitness certificates were issued challans. Speaking on the matter, Faisal Sultan emphasised that the “Environment-Friendly Punjab”, vision championed by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif was the ultimate goal of the ongoing crackdown. He also highlighted that Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, the provincial Secretary of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, had issued strict orders to comply with the high court’s directives for smog elimination.

Sultan appealed the citizens to cooperate in reducing environmental pollution, stressing that the survival of future generations depend on eliminating smog, says an official release.