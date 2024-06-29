Saturday, June 29, 2024
Shaheer wins bronze in Children of Asia Games’ Mass Wrestling event

STAFF REPORT
June 29, 2024
LAHORE   -    Pakistan’s Mohammad Shaheer Tariq has secured a bronze medal in the Mass Wrestling event at the Children of Asia International Sports Games held in Russia. This marks a historic victory for Pakistan, as it is the first medal the country has won in these games.Shaheerdisplayed exceptional skill and determination, defeating his Indian counterpart 2-0. His impressive performance continued as he triumphed over athletes from Mongolia and the host country, Russia, in other matches.The ongoing Children of Asia Games in Russia witnessed Pakistan’s breakthrough in the Mass Wrestling event, with Shaheer Tariq’s victory bringing pride and recognition to the nation.

