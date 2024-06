KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Energy Minister to expedite the solarization of government offices across the province during daytime hours.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting in Karachi today. Murad Ali Shah emphasized that converting government buildings to solar power will lead to substantial reductions in electricity expenses. He directed Energy Minister Nasir Shah to accelerate the solarization efforts starting from new financial year.