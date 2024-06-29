Social media, online platforms alter book reading habits among youth

PESHAWAR - The pervasive influence of technology, particularly through social media and online platforms, has significantly altered the reading habits of youth in Pakistan. The constant engagement with digital media has consumed much of their daily time, diminishing the once-valued practice of reading books. This trend, observed across educated circles as well, marks a decline in critical thinking skills once nurtured by extensive reading.

Dr. Naeemur Rehman Khattak, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, highlighted that easy access to online content has replaced traditional book reading. He noted concerns about the detrimental effects on young minds exposed to inappropriate online materials and the physical strain from extended screen time on computers and smartphones.

Pakistan’s internet landscape reflects this shift, with 111 million users and widespread social media adoption. Approximately 71.70 million Pakistanis use social media, further diverting attention from books. The decline in library attendance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscores this cultural shift, as students increasingly rely on digital resources for educational needs.

Despite efforts to promote reading, such as plans to establish public libraries in underserved districts, the allure of digital platforms persists. Khurshid Khan, Assistant Manager at Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, lamented the closure of traditional bookstores in Peshawar, which were once vital for student engagement.

Dr. Raheela Hafeez, Director of Archives and Libraries emphasized the pivotal role of books in knowledge acquisition and lifelong learning. However, a Gallup and Gillani Foundation survey revealed that 75% of Pakistani students do not read beyond their academic textbooks, illustrating a broader societal shift away from literary pursuits.

Efforts to reverse this trend include advocating for incentives in academia that prioritize reading, alongside stricter controls on internet use in educational settings. Collaborative initiatives between public and private sectors are essential to revive a robust reading culture, particularly in regions like KP where access to libraries remains limited.