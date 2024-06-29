Special consultative session highlights prospects, challenges in Pak-Afghan barter trade

CHAMAN - A significant consultative session focused on exploring lucrative opportunities in Pakistan-Afghanistan barter trade and the effective implementation of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) was successfully conducted in Chaman. Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Customs and the Chaman Chamber of Commerce, the event convened prominent stakeholders and industry experts.

The session featured comprehensive presentations by Noor Ali Achakzai and Zain ulAbideen from TDAP Quetta, who outlined the Ministry of Commerce’s directives on the Business-to-Business (B2B) Barter Trade Mechanism, 2023, highlighting avenues to enhance exports. Muhammad Zubair Khan, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Nasir Jadoon from Transit Trade, Pak Customs, provided insights into the development of TAD and its implications.

Notable attendees included Daroo Khan, ex-president FPCCI, and Jalat Khan, executive member CCCI, who commended TDAP for facilitating a platform to address stakeholders’ concerns and prospects. They underscored the importance of prior consultations with the business community in Chaman and Balochistan regarding TAD’s issuance.

Industry experts raised crucial issues during the session, including concerns over the $100 registration fee, the necessity for mandatory time extensions to streamline trade operations, and the challenges associated with truck registrations from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Karachi. Discussions underscored the potential benefits of a barter trade mechanism to foster economic ties with neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Russia. The consultative session concluded with a consensus on the Ministry of Commerce’s proactive engagement with ground-level stakeholders to ensure pragmatic and mutually beneficial policy formulation.