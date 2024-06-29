Sri Lankan artists enthral audience at Alhamra

LAHORE - In a celebration of vibrant cultural exchange, the artists brought the rich hues of their heritage to life at Alhamra’s ‘Kanya’ programme. The event featured mesmerizing dance and music performances, captivating the audience with the essence of culture. Executive Director Sarah Rashid graced the occasion with her presence and expressed her admiration for the artists. Notable performers such as ChandanaWickramasinghe and Sonal showcased their cultural artistry with immense zeal and dedication. She noted that Traditional endeavors like these foster peace and create a conducive environment for stability. “Pakistan is an exemplary place for art lovers worldwide, where people cherish and love their guests.” Rashid added.

The artists thanked Alhamra for providing a beautiful venue where they could perform their art. Singer Sonal won the attendees’ hearts by singing Pakistan’s super hit songs “Pasoori” and “Kana Yaari.” Ambassador Adm. Wijegunaratne addressed the gathering, praising the event’s arrangements and expressing his heartfelt thanks to the Alhamra administration. The evening was a testament to the power of cultural dialogue, leaving the audience with cherished memories and a deeper appreciation for the cultural tapestry that binds us all.