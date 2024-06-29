T20 World Cup 2024 to spark cricket revolution in USA: Fuaad Lone

Lahore - American Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA) President Fuaad Lone has expressed optimism that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will serve as a significant milestone in popularizing cricket across the United States. In a conversation with The Nation, Lone extended his gratitude to the states and local governments of the USA for their successful hosting of the tournament matches, emphasizing the event’s role in introducing cricket to American citizens. “Cricket is not a widely recognized sport in the USA, but hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has played a crucial role in bringing this beautiful game to the attention of Americans,” said Lone. “The local populace has shown a burgeoning interest in cricket, and I am hopeful that it will soon become a familiar and widely played sport in the country.” The ADCA president praised the efforts of the hosting states, highlighting their significant contribution to the tournament’s success.

“The states that hosted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 matches deserve immense credit for their excellent organization. The overwhelming interest from local cricket fans, especially in high-profile matches like Pakistan versus India, has been remarkable.” Discussing the future of deaf cricket in the USA, Lone was optimistic about the increased recognition and support. “Currently, the American Deaf Cricket Association operates without support from the ICC or the American government, relying on personal resources and assistance from corporate friends. However, I am hopeful that with the successful hosting of the T20 World Cup, deaf cricket will gain more visibility and support from both the government and corporate sponsors.” Lone also revealed his plans for promoting deaf cricket in the USA. “I am in continuous discussions with the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association for potential bilateral series. Additionally, I am engaging with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association and several European deaf cricket associations to maximize the activity and exposure of deaf cricketers in the USA. These initiatives will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and development of the sport in America.”