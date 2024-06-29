Ties with NADRA to be strengthened, says IGP

Lahore - Chairman National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar visited the Central Police Office. Director General NADRA Lahore Sohail Jahangir, AD Rizwan Ali, and Major Nadeem Gondal accompanied him. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and senior police officers welcomed the NADRA Chairman. A smart police contingent presented a salute to the NADRA Chairman on arrival, NADRA Chairman visited the Police Martyrs’ Memorial and offered prayers for the souls of the martyrs. Chairman NADRA, Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Punjab Police martyrs. During a meeting with IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, discussions were held to further enhance strategic partnership, data information sharing and mutual cooperation in cyber security and other professional affairs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that NADRA’s data sharing in identification of criminals and terrorist elements, verification of citizens, policing issues is highly commendable. Chairman NADRA, Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar indicated to further expand cooperation with Punjab Police in the process of eradication of crimes and identification of miscreants and criminals. NADRA Chairman, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar said that Punjab Police is a modern force equipped with advanced infrastructure and technology, providing excellent services for maintaining law & order and peace. IG Punjab briefed the NADRA Chairman about police working and public service initiatives through the Central Police Office dashboard. IGP Punjab said that Smart Safe Cities and Police Stations projects are moving towards completion. The entire province is being converted into safe city. Additional IG Punjab, MD Safe City Authority, CTO Lahore, and AIG Admin were present at the meeting.