Tribals demand end to irregular power outages

MOHMAND - Local tribesmen have demanded the government and officials of TESCO immediately stop the irregular power outages in various areas of the tribal district during the extremely scorching hot weather, urging them to have mercy on the children, women, and elders.

This demand was made by protesting tribesmen in a public gathering held at Chanda Bazar of Mohmand tribal district on Friday. Several local elders and PTI local leader Maulana Amirullah Junaidi urged TESCO officials to forthwith stop excessive power load-shedding in the area during the extremely hot weather and ensure a smooth power supply to consumers. He said that local residents are facing immense problems due to prolonged power outages, including an acute shortage of drinking water in their homes during the summer season.

Maulana Junaidi warned the TESCO authorities that if the excessive and prolonged power outages were not stopped, they would start protests throughout the entire district, and all the responsibility would fall on TESCO.