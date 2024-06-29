Twin cities’ administration join hands to control dengue

ISLAMABAD - In line with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Chief Minister Punjab, a joint meeting of the Islamabad administration and Rawalpindi administration was held at CDA headquarters regarding dengue prevention measures. Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Commissioner Rawalpindi Abdul Ameer Khattak jointly chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and officers of administration of both cities and officers of CDA.

It was decided in the meeting that a working group will be established for the elimination and prevention of dengue in the boundary areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The working group will be comprised upon officers Water Management, Environment, Sanitation CDA and the relevant officers of ICT.

Similarly, MD Wasa, officers of PHA, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company and other relevant officers will be part of this working group. It was decided in the meeting that joint operations will be carried out in graveyards, junkyards, green belts and potential dengue breeding places located in the boundary areas. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the concerned Assistant Commissioner will be responsible to control dengue in his area.

Mohammad Ali Randhawa further said that Islamabad administration and Rawalpindi administration will work as one unit to eradicate dengue and, if necessary, officers of Rawalpindi administration will carry out operations in Islamabad and vice versa.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that the issues related to governance should not affect the measures taken for dengue prevention. He further said that all the laboratories, hospitals and dispensaries of Islamabad should report to the administration when a dengue case is reported, otherwise action will be taken against the lab or hospital that does not report. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that more human resourse will be provided for dengue prevention. It was decided in the meeting that action will be taken against those who throw the construction material in the open places. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the construction material of all under-construction government and commercial buildings should be put in containers to control the possible growth of dengue.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Abdul Ameer Khattak said that all the officers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will work as a team. He said that both administrations will work collectively on dengue, WASA, solid waste, polio and all other issues.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad informed the meeting about the steps taken to prevent dengue in the city. He informed that so far 09 cases of dengue have been reported in Islamabad.