Two die as SSWMB vehicle hits bike-riders

KARACHI - The driver of a garbage collection vehicle of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) struck and killed two separate motorcyclists in the Korangi industrial area, said police and rescue services officials. Korangi Industrial Area SHO Khalid Memon said that the SSWMB vehicle hit the bike-riders near Vita Chowrangi. The victims suffered critical injuries and were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

The victims were identified as Falak Sher, 45, and Imran Noor, 40. The driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle which was impounded by the police for investigation purposes, said the SHO. Meanwhile, a man was killed while 16 others were injured when a coaster carrying employees of a fast-food restaurant hit the railing of Baloch Colony Bridge on Thursday morning, police and rescue services said. Bahadurabad SHO Mohammed Naeem Rajput said that the coaster was carrying 21 employees of Kababjees from SITE Superhighway area to Korangi. As it reached the Baloch Colony Bridge at around 3:30am, it collided with the railing of the bridge.