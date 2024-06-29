Two injured robbers held with arms after separate encounters

LARKANA - Two robbers were injured and arrested with arms after separate incidents of exchange of fire in different localities here on Friday.

SSP Mir Rohil Khoso said that the fire exchanges took place in Areja and Allahabad areas of Larkana after the robbers attacked patrolling police parties. In cross firings, two robbers including Hubdar Gadahi and Shahmir Abro were injured and arrested along with recovery of arms.

The detainees were wanted by police in more than 30 cases of robberies and other crimes and they were shifted to hospital.

Police arrest 3 suspects, drugs weapons recovered

Police arrested three suspects including a drug dealer and recover weapons, guns, and stolen motorcycles on Thursday. On the instructions of SSP Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the Bahram police station, acting on a tip off, arrested the drug dealer Zubair Ahmad Jagirani and recovered 6 packets of gutta from his possession. Similarly, the Qubo Saeed Khan police station, arrested wanted accused Qurban Ali Magsi in a case of murder. While Police in-charge, Post Dost Ali, conducted an operation on the Simshak to Warah road and arrested Rajab Qasmani Chandio.