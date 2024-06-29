Saturday, June 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Video game designers battle to depict climate impacts

Agencies
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Paris    -    Game designer Sam Alfred is keenly aware of the challenge he faces in trying to build a video game with climate change at its heart. Lists of best-selling games are filled with titles pushing destruction and violence rather than constructive engagement with the environment. Yet “Terra Nil”, a strategy game designed by Alfred and released in March last year, puts players in charge of rebuilding ecosystems -- and has since attracted 300,000 players, according to the publisher Devolver Digital. “I’ve lost count of how many people have dismissed the game or made fun of the game, because of its nature, because it’s a game which is not about shooting people or rampant expansionism,” said Alfred. “The environment was the focus of the game. The one angle was trying to show players and other game developers and people that it’s possible to build a strategy game without exploitation of the environment.” True to his word, the 30-year-old South African asks players of Terra Nil to help decontaminate radioactive zones with sunflowers and save the Great Barrier Reef among other climate-related tasks. He is not the first designer to include an environmental message in their games -- nor is he the first to be criticised for it.

Courts hands over death, 10-year imprisonment to 3 men in murder, drug peddling case

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1719549826.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024