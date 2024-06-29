Saturday, June 29, 2024
Weather to remain hot in KP

APP
June 29, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR    -   Weather will remain dry and hot in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 years, an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The southern and plain areas of the province would also remain in the grip of heat, the official said.

There were chance of rain with thunder in the upper areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and rain in Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Kohistan, Battagram, Swat, Chitral and Mansehra, he added.

Some 16mm of rain was recorded in the upper Balakot region, 4mm in Chitral and Kalam and while one millimetre in Durash.

