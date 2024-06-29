Saturday, June 29, 2024
Women vocational training centre opened in Malakand

APP
June 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   A women vocational training centre was inaugurated in Malakand by Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps North and district administration to ensure training in the field of tailoring, computer and English language training is being given in the training centre.

In a three-month training programme, three female teachers will impart training to 90 local women at the training centre.

The aim of the training centre is to skill local women so that they can get employment in a dignified manner, a news release said.

The local women and people of the area thanked the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North for establishing the Women Vocational Training Centre.

