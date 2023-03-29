Share:

Peshawar - In the span of one month, peshawar City Traffic police gave out 10,585 citations to motorcyclists who were not adhering to traffic regulations or wearing helmets.

The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Traffic police spokesperson announced that a sum of rs 1.585 million was collected by traffic wardens as fines from these offenders and deposited in the provincial treasury. Additionally, the traffic police issued citations to 2306 individuals in a week for parking in designated No parking zones while ensuring the efficient movement of traffic on the roads. The traffic police emphasized the importance of public cooperation in following traffic rules for the safety of all road users.