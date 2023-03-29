Share:

FAISALABAD - Fifteen workers of a textile unit were injured when a bus they were trav­eling in overturned on Makuana-Khurrianwala Bypass on Tuesday. Accord­ing to Rescue-1122, the ac­cident occurred when a bus of Bismillah Textile Mills situated near Khurrianwala was overtaking a tractor trolley. Ten of the injured were rushed to DHQ hospi­tal while 5 others were pro­vided first aid on the spot by the rescue team. The injured were identified as Asad, Umar Hayat, Awais, Ajmal, Imran, Tanveer, Ashiq, Wasif, Shahzaib, Shabbir, Qasim, Ali Raza, Nasir, Ali Raza and Atif. They all belong to tehsil Jar­ranwala.