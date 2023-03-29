Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore police have so far enrolled more than 174,000 tenants under the Tenant Registration System (TRS) this year. The police Tuesday re­leased a report on the performance of TRS, Smart Eye software and Registration of Private Employ­ees (ROPE), giving details of checking and enroll­ment of tenants, passengers and private employ­ees through its different biometric and online digital applications. The police also enrolled more than 5,000 private employees under Reg­istration of Private Employees (ROPE) under the TRS this year until now, added the report. The Lahore police, through the Smart Eye, arrested more than 500 proclaimed, targeted offenders and court absconders. The police checked 2,225 installations including hotels, guest houses and hostels as well as factories this year.

Similarly, 2671 accused were arrested and 340 stolen vehicles were recovered during check­ing. As many as 300,000 persons were checked though Smart Eye and a large number of pro­claimed offenders were traced.