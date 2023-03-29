Share:

ATTOCK - In a fatal accident, two teenage students died on the spot when their bike was hit by a car. As per Rescue 1122 Attock, two students Abdullah, 19, and Mustafeer Hussain, 18, were on their way when near Teenmeela Chowk, their bike collided with a car.

In result, both the students who were not wearing helmet received head injuries and died on the spot. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted their dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Attock. Their dead bodies were later handed over to their heirs. Both were students of a private medical institute.