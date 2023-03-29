Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was Tuesday informed that there are 29 cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Im­ran Khan in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq con­ducted hearing of Imran Khan’s pe­tition seeking record of all the cas­es registered against him in the limits of Islamabad Capital Territo­ry (ICT) .

As per the details submitted to the court by the state counsel, ICT po­lice have registered 28 cases against Imran while the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) has registered one case against him.

At this, Khan’s counsel said that it is understandable if there is only one case but there are so many cas­es. He added that they have been asked to join the investigation, but no one picks up their phone call.

The IHC chief justice directed the Islamabad police to review the whole situation. According to the report submitted to the IHC, one of the police cases has been dismissed, seven are under investigation, and 20 cases are pending in the trial court. The case registered under the FIA Foreign Exchange Act is pending before the banking court.

The record revealed that the for­mer prime minister was booked in 15 cases in a single day on May 26 following his party’s long march against the coalition government. The cases registered at the Tarnol police station have been disposed of while Khan’s trial in other cases is pending with the relevant courts.

According to the documents, two cases were registered in 2014 while the PTI chief was booked in 26 cases in 2022 and 2023.

Justice Aamer directed the Islam­abad police’s representative to re­main in contact with Imran Khan’s counsel and disposed of the petition.

In this matter, Imran Khan filed pe­tition seeking information regard­ing the number of FIRs registered against him across the country.

In his petition, the PTI chairman cited federation through Interior Secretary, IGP Islamabad, IG Punjab police, IG Sindh police, IG Baloch­istan police and Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) director general (DG) as respondents.

He stated that after the regime change, the petitioner has been a constant target of the respondents on behest of the incumbent PDM government. The petitioner has been subjected to illegal and unlaw­ful treatment by the respondents and after the dissolution of the pro­vincial assemblies by the interim governments of Punjab and KP, the situation deteriorated drastically and the petitioner was nominated in criminal cases almost on daily basis.

He continued that the respondents are hell-bent to sort out the petition­er for raising voice against corrup­tion and to call for justice and the rule of law in the country.

He added that the respondents have miserably failed to abide by their legal and constitutional duties and they are impeding the petition­er’s fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

He adopted the stance that the re­spondents are bound to enforce the civil liberties provided and protect­ed by the Constitution and to safe­guard the petitioner from any and all illegal and unlawful actions.