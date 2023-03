Share:

ISLAMABAD - Health officials on Tuesday said that 50 new Coro­navirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country. As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday, the case positivity ratio was 1.77 percent while 23 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 2,818 Covid-19 tests were conducted.