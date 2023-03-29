Share:

Peshawar - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced spring semester 2023 admissions in different disciplines which would continue till April 18. An official communiqué issued here on Tuesday said that the varsity had launch two-and-a-halfyear MA/Ms alternative Bs program in Accounting and Finance, economics, Gender and Women’s studies, Islamiat, Mass Communication, Arabic, english and pakistan studies. The students who have completed BA and Bsc would be eligible to apply for these disciplines with an admission fee of rs 15,500, it said adding that after completing four semesters Bs degree would be awarded to them.

The Bs four-year programme would include admission in Accounting and Finance, economics, pakistan studies, Islamiat, Arabic, history, sociology for which students of FA, Fsc could apply. similarly, the admission fee for Associate Degree programme (BA programme) four semesters General BA, BCom Open Courses (Additional subjects) would be rs 4500.

The admission fee for Teacher Training programme including Bed four-year for FA, Fsc, Bed two and half year for BA/Bsc, Bed one and a half year for Masters and Bs is rs21,500. It said that rs21000 was the admission fee for post Graduate Diploma (One Year) for students of BA/ Bsc and rs6700 for six-month courses in Criminology, early Childhood education, entrepreneurship, education and planning Management, human resource Management, population and Development, supply Chain Management, TeFL and e-Commerce.