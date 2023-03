Share:

FAISALABAD - The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started admissions to BA (Associate Degree for Arts) for the candidates who have passed their FA/FSc examinations with 33 percent marks. Regional Director AIOU Prof Dr Ba­hir Ahmed Samim said here on Tuesday that the decision had been taken under the policy of Higher Education Commission (HEC). He said the AIOU was striving for imparting education facilities to peo­ple at their doorsteps.