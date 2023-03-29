Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi urged upon the internation­al community to take effective steps against the growing trend of Islamophobia by discouraging extremist elements.

In a press statement issued here yesterday, the president stressed promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue among various religions in this re­gard to remove negative perceptions about Islam.

The president strongly condemned the incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and The Netherlands and said that hate speech against religions could not be termed as freedom of ex­pression. He said the blasphemous incidents root­ed in Islamophobia were hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the globe.

He pointed out that blasphemy was contrary to the internationally defined principles of freedom of expression.

Alvi said Islam focuses on promoting peace and brotherhood among mankind and stressed an ac­tion by the world to counter Islamophobia.