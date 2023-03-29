Share:

Heavy rain in Balochistan was expected to continue for the next few days, according to the latest forecast on Wednesday from the Meteorological Department.

The rain was due to western winds, which caused showers in several cities and towns across the province, including Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibi, Harnai, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Sahabpur, Jhal Magsi, Pashin, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Zhob and Loralai.

Chaman received the highest rainfall at 31 mm.

The department has recorded 17 mm of rain in Gwadar, 18 mm in Quetta, 12 mm in Pashin and 7 mm in Panjgur.

The rain was expected to continue for the next 2 to 3 days.