LOS ANGELES - Beyoncé’s track Cuff It from her alum Renaissance has broken the record held by her older song Halo. The album was one of the biggest hits released in the year 2022. Several of the tracks became instant hits with the title track Break My Soul taking off and songs like Alien Superstar bringing a fresh sound to the industry and keeping fans entertained.

The album is still breaking records and doing well on the charts despite it being released months ago. One of the most popular songs from the album, Cuff It surpassed Halo to become her longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also went on to become a source of inspiration for French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s new collection. He is the creative head of the luxury fashion house called Balmain.