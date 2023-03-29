Share:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Chaudhry imposed “judicial dictatorship” in the country that was aimed at sabotaging the democracy and installing hybrid regime.

Addressing the National Assembly (NA) session debating the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, he said the country was in the grips of several issues at this time adding that people were facing a historic financial crisis. “An incompetent PM was imposed on the country who pushed the country towards crises”, he added. Russia-Ukraine war, he said, had some impacts.

He went on to say that the country also encountered historic natural disaster adding that the country’s one-third of land was inundated. “Even today the people of Sindh and Balochistan are combatting the problems caused by the disaster”, he added.

The FM said the purpose of all the forces coming to the same page was to bring “selected” [Imran Khan] back [to the Prime Minister’s office]. “They don’t know what will happen next but the legislation we are working on today will become a part of the history in the future”, he added.

He maintained that if the Speaker and the President had abrogated the constitution in response to the no-confidence motion, the PM should proceed against them. “The apex court violated the constitution in the leadership of former CJP Saqib Nisar adding that which law allowed him to raise funds fdr dams”, he added. They interpreted the constitution, he said, according to their will and break the constitution while issuing verdicts.

Mr Bhutto said they [the PPP government] gave an identity to the KP through the NFC award adding the question of who was responsible for the present crisis. “Gen Hameed Gul launched him [Mr Khan] in politics, Gen Pasha flourished him adding that many came and went but Mr Khan was still present. “Former COAS Gen (retd) Bajwa, he said, accepted that the army meddled with politics.